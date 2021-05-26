American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

