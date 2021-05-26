American International Group Inc. Buys 6,098 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $42,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.54.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.43. 115,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,180,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.89. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.24 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

