American International Group Inc. Has $26.61 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cognex worth $26,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $968,944,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cognex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after buying an additional 209,608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after buying an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,924,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CGNX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,605. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

