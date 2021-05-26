American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $34,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $732,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,389,000 after buying an additional 115,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. HSBC upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $708.92.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $697.80. 8,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,442. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.08 and a 52-week high of $712.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $662.61 and a 200-day moving average of $641.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

