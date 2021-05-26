American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 15,095.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American International Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

