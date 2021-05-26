American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $25,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI stock traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $257.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,027. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

