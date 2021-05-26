American International Group Inc. Sells 11,801 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 499,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $29,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 197,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 16.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 27,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 330,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 44,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

