American International Group Inc. Sells 4,372 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

American Tower stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.31. 8,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,697. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

