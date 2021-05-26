American Investment Services Inc. Buys 17,572 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 3.1% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $104.79. 254,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,720,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.35. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

