American Investment Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,493,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $76.79. 20,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,616. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

