American Investment Services Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $385.50. 246,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.