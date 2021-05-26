American Investment Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,303,914. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $233.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

