American Investment Services Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $737.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,839. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 160.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $701.72. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

