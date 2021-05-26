American Investment Services Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 28,922 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

VDE stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.47. 12,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,450. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

