American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.15 million.
American Resources stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -0.76. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About American Resources
American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.
