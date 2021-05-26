American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $973.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report sales of $973.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $973.20 million and the highest is $974.00 million. American Water Works posted sales of $931.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.92. The company had a trading volume of 573,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,410. American Water Works has a one year low of $118.05 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

