America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Stephens

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $154.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

NASDAQ CRMT traded up $9.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.50. 181,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,527. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.37 and its 200-day moving average is $131.10.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.