Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $239.99. 31,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,793. The stock has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

