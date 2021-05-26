AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Director Purchases $25,000.00 in Stock

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Director Jessica M. Lockett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. AMMO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POWW. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter worth about $19,716,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter worth about $5,643,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

