Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.72. Avnet posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 428.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,465. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avnet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Avnet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $44.45. 442,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,504. Avnet has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

