Analysts Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $1.02. Copart posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.99. Copart has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 6,137.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

