Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report sales of $34.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.93 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $139.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $142.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $150.12 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $151.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 144,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,374. The company has a market capitalization of $761.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.50 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after buying an additional 167,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 41,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 402,499 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 527,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

