Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.92 Million

Analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to post sales of $18.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.14 million to $21.30 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $15.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $69.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $73.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.19 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $116.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 273,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 61,338 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,831,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 575,562 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after buying an additional 6,577,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.19. 7,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,273. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

