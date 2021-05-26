Analysts Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce $642.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $647.00 million and the lowest is $637.60 million. Lazard reported sales of $542.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,969,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 19.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $9,185,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 13.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 508,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,068. Lazard has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

