Analysts Expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Brokerages expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to post sales of $1.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Aspira Women’s Health reported sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full year sales of $7.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.40 million, with estimates ranging from $12.20 million to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspira Women’s Health.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%.

AWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after buying an additional 1,303,101 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 275,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 188,764 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,698,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AWH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $605.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.15.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.