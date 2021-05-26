Analysts Expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CI Financial.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 42.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

