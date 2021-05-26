Analysts Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.05). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,765. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.