Analysts Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.05). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,765. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

