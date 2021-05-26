Analysts Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce sales of $918.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $935.47 million and the lowest is $900.78 million. Colfax reported sales of $620.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,598,792. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFX opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 106.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

