Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.18. GFL Environmental also posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $100,862,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,430,000 after purchasing an additional 206,506 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $101,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

GFL remained flat at $$32.55 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 849,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,284. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.25. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

