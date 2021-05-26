Analysts Expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to announce sales of $468.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $457.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $479.40 million. ModivCare posted sales of $282.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MODV. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MODV traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $149.84. The company had a trading volume of 46,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,428. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $72.98 and a 12-month high of $184.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.