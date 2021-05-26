Analysts Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce sales of $150.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $156.50 million. Oil States International reported sales of $146.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $609.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $641.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $728.54 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $815.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $369.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 1,345.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 303,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 630.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 270,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oil States International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 269,747 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

