Analysts Expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,009. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.41. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

