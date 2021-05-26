Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.77. TFI International posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Shares of TFII traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in TFI International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

