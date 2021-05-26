Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.12. W&T Offshore reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. 15,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,785. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $513.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

