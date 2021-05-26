Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) PT at C$9.60

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.60.

BTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,051,585.44.

B2Gold stock remained flat at $C$6.17 during trading hours on Friday. 2,045,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,358. The stock has a market cap of C$6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.50.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million. Research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4618068 EPS for the current year.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.