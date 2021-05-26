Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Target Price at $14.25

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLLGF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of MLLGF opened at $10.89 on Friday. Mullen Group has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $11.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

