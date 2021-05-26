Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Amadeus IT Group (AMADY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS: AMADY):

5/11/2021 – Amadeus IT Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/11/2021 – Amadeus IT Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

5/11/2021 – Amadeus IT Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2021 – Amadeus IT Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

5/3/2021 – Amadeus IT Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,244. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 42.56%. The company had revenue of $565.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

