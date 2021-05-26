Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Franco-Nevada (TSE: FNV):

5/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$200.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$195.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$195.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$190.00 to C$195.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$195.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra to C$227.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$165.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$196.00 to C$158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$168.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$185.00 to C$190.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$190.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$209.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$230.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$193.00 to C$195.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$225.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$214.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$199.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:FNV traded up C$0.93 on Wednesday, hitting C$182.03. 86,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$175.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$163.37. The stock has a market cap of C$34.77 billion and a PE ratio of 48.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$388.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6814145 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

