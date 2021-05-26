Analyzing Gartner (NYSE:IT) and Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Gartner (NYSE:IT) and Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gartner and Terminix Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gartner $4.10 billion 4.87 $266.74 million $4.89 47.39 Terminix Global $1.96 billion 3.17 $551.00 million $0.95 50.91

Terminix Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gartner. Gartner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terminix Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Gartner has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terminix Global has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gartner and Terminix Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gartner 8.50% 50.82% 7.30% Terminix Global 28.48% 6.32% 3.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gartner and Terminix Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gartner 0 3 2 0 2.40 Terminix Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Gartner presently has a consensus price target of $190.40, indicating a potential downside of 17.84%. Terminix Global has a consensus price target of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.76%. Given Terminix Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Terminix Global is more favorable than Gartner.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Gartner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Terminix Global shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Gartner shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Terminix Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gartner beats Terminix Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc. operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance. This segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service. The Conferences segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network. The Consulting segment offers market research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, digital transformation, and IT sourcing optimization. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services. The company serves under the Terminix, Assured Environments, Copesan, Gregory, McCloud, Nomor AB, and Pelias brands. It markets its services to homeowners and businesses through digital marketing, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, door-to-door summer sales programs, telemarketing, and various social media channels and through national, regional and local sales teams. The company was formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. in October 2020. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

