Analyzing Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) & Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Merit Medical Systems and Vivos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.03%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Vivos.

Volatility and Risk

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 0.44% 10.74% 6.09% Vivos N/A N/A -92.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Vivos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $963.88 million 3.67 -$9.84 million $1.65 38.30 Vivos $10,000.00 2,711.61 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A

Vivos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Merit Medical Systems.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Vivos on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, swab and collection systems, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, it provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, advanced over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. The company sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

