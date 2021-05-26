Analyzing Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Welltower and Orchid Island Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $4.61 billion 6.78 $978.84 million $3.56 21.02 Orchid Island Capital $116.04 million 4.49 $2.13 million $1.20 4.60

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Welltower has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Welltower and Orchid Island Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 2 10 9 0 2.33 Orchid Island Capital 1 0 1 0 2.00

Welltower presently has a consensus price target of $66.45, indicating a potential downside of 11.20%. Orchid Island Capital has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.95%. Given Welltower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 16.82% 5.66% 2.91% Orchid Island Capital N/A 21.18% 2.06%

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. Welltower pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orchid Island Capital pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Welltower has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Orchid Island Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Welltower beats Orchid Island Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerÂ, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

