Analyzing SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) & GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of SelectQuote shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GoHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SelectQuote and GoHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $531.52 million 6.38 $81.15 million ($0.16) -129.81 GoHealth $877.35 million 4.28 -$44.27 million $2.51 4.66

SelectQuote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoHealth. SelectQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SelectQuote and GoHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 2 9 0 2.82 GoHealth 0 1 11 0 2.92

SelectQuote presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.88%. GoHealth has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 74.51%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than SelectQuote.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote 16.59% 24.68% 12.10% GoHealth -2.70% 13.15% 8.74%

Summary

SelectQuote beats GoHealth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

