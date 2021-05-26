Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 50.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

BUD opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

