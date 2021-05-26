ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.430-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.66 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.690-7.100 EPS.

ANSYS stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,608. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $259.04 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.57.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $315.88.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,993 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

