ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.690-7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.430-1.670 EPS.

ANSS traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $337.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,608. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $259.04 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.57.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.88.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,028,133.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,993 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

