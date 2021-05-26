Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AON were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Shares of AON stock opened at $252.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $177.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.32. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

