Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,299 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,791 shares of company stock valued at $431,391. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a current ratio of 80.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

