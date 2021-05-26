AppCoins (APPC) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $21.87 million and approximately $437,264.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00082742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.73 or 0.00998455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,869.70 or 0.09939287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00092611 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,237,465 coins and its circulating supply is 245,237,464 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.