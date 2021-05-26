Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

