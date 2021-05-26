Apriem Advisors Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Apriem Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.86. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.23 and a 1-year high of $228.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

